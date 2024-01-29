Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 712,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. 65,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,845. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $746.17 million, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,014 shares of company stock valued at $904,060 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

