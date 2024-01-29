AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

