A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ASCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

