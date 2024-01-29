Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,393 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.