Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $472.69 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,068 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of NIKE worth $472,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,622. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.