Addison Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. 179,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

