Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 68,747 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 347.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,738. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

