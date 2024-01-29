James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

NYF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,762. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

