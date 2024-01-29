Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 11,646 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.73. 401,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

