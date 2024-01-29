Miramar Capital LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

MDY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,022. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.63. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.