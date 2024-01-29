36,273 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000. CME Group makes up about 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in CME Group by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $4,301,239. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

