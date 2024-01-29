Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 489 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 0.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,879 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KNX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 402,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

