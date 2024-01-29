Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $16.79 on Monday, hitting $2,797.03. 56,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,673. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,806.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,635.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,567.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.