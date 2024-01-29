Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 275,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.