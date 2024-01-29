Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 72 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.77. The stock had a trading volume of 941,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,767. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

