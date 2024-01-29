Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,020 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,078. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

