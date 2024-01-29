Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 6.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.11. 1,696,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

