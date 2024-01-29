Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,230,000 after purchasing an additional 985,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.25. 1,186,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.