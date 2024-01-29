James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock remained flat at $36.63 during trading hours on Monday. 1,521,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

