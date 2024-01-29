Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAL. Citigroup began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $68.89. 690,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.