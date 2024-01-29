First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 74,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

