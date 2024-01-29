Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDMT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of FDMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $766.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.64. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

