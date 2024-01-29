Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.60% from the company’s current price.
Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 1,689,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,559. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.53.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
