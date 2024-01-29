ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $774.89. 439,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,262. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.72.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

