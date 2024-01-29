SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SouthState Corp increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 93,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Southern by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $69.16. 1,920,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

