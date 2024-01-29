Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

