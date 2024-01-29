SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.42. 278,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,076. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

