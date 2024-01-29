iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

PFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,713. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

