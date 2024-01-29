SouthState Corp Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

