SouthState Corp Sells 494 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SouthState Corp cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 624,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.