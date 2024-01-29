SouthState Corp Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.8% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.20. 429,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

