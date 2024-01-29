Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up to $52.05

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.05, but opened at $53.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 1,869,881 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 5.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

