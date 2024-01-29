Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

