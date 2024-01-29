Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $424.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

