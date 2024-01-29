Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.98 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

