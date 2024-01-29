70,473 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,248,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $424.23 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average is $380.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

