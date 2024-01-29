Orchid Market Cap Reaches $94.53 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $94.53 million and $2.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09545729 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,360,452.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

