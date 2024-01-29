ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,830.39

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $500,830.39 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

