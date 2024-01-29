Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for about 2.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 405,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.89. 99,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

