Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,078. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $209.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

