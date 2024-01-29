Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $393.97. 317,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

