Atlas Wealth LLC Has $295,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 15,748,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,951,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

