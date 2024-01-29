Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.23. 563,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,145. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.