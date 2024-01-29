Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.77. 2,306,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

