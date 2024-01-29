iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,205 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 161,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,839. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.