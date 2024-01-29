Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

