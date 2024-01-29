Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.