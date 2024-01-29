Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 3,753 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 227,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,320. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

