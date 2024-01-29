Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 427 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,354. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

