Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 132,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 29.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 178,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,083. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

